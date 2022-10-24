NATIONAL

CM Elahi assigns duties to Rai Mansab, Makhdoom Altaf

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has appointed Rai Mansab Ali Khan as Chairman CM Complaint Cell (South Punjab) and Makhdoom Altaf Babar as coordinator to chairman CM Complaint Cell Punjab.

He gave notifications to them at his office during a meeting as both thanked the CM for assigning the responsibility.

The CM said that joint efforts were needed to resolve the public problems at their doorsteps. The provincial government was serving to resolve the problems of every area, he concluded.

Previous articleIHC orders legal action against IGP prisons, others
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC orders legal action against IGP prisons, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued directives to take legal actions against IGP prisons and Superintendent Adiala Jail in a case with...
Read more
NATIONAL

AJK government celebrates Diamond Jubilee foundation

ISLAMABAD: The Diamond Jubilee of the foundation of the Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir was observed across the liberated territory...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP notifies by-polls winners on all seats except 6 won by Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday notified the results of the by-polls held on October 16 on all seats except for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Swati moves Supreme Court against arrest over anti-army chief tweet

ISLAMABAD: Senator Azam Khan Swati on Monday approached the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest at the hands of the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA)...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan couple arrested in Spain over daughter’s killing

MADRID: Police in Spain said they have arrested a couple from Pakistan suspected of having killed their own daughter in their hometown because she...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran’s plea on audio leaks returned with objections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed former prime Imran Khan to remove objections from his petition seeking a probe into the leaking of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP notifies by-polls winners on all seats except 6 won by...

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday notified the results of the by-polls held on October 16 on all seats except for the...

Rain forces washout of South Africa-Zimbabwe clash at T20 World Cup

France, Germany show ‘no desire’ to mediate Ukraine talks: Kremlin

Rishi Sunak set to become UK’s first PM of Indian origin as rivals quit race

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.