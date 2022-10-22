NATIONAL

No let up in dengue fever cases

By Staff Report
A worker fumigates to kill mosquito larvae to fight against the spread of dengue fever at a residential area of Lahore on September 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue fever cases has continued to grow in Pakistan amid an outbreak due to floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

In the last 24 hours, 306 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial health department reported on Friday evening. The number of active cases in the province currently stands at 1,881 and the total number of cases this year has reached 16,002.

Sindh reported 302 new infections, said its health department on Friday evening. The worst-hit area was Karachi, which reported 199 new cases. With the newly reported dengue cases, the October figure to date for the province has risen to 6,734, bringing the local total to 16,888 this year.

Punjab reported 280 new cases in the last 24 hours, the provincial health authorities said on Friday. Punjab’s capital Lahore reported 115 new cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 70 cases. The total number of dengue cases in Punjab this year has now gone up to 12,389.

The capital Islamabad reported 77 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, the health authorities said on Friday night. The city’s total tally has risen to 4,272 this year.

Staff Report

