Problems of Banking System

It has been three years since I got my account opened in a private bank. I kept using its services. There was no problem until my transactions through the mobile application of the bank concerned started becoming continuously unsuccessful.

It showed different messages whenever I tried to carry out any transaction. Sometimes it said, ‘The system cannot process the request currently. Please try later’. At other times, I was told that my debit number or debit pin had expired.

- Advertisement -

Upon this, I called bank’s helpline and registered complaints several times. I got the same reply that there was no problem at the bank’s end. I was puzzled that if it was absolutely fine, why the transactions were unsuccessful. Who was stopping me from making transactions when the bank said everything was fine at their end?

To unravel this mystery, I decided to visit the head office of the said bank in Lahore. It was really an embarrassing experience. I was treated there like an alien from another planet. I met a bank representative who was more interested in knowing how I had managed to ‘sneak into the head office’ instead of why I was there taking time out of my tough schedule and facing the scorching sun on that extremely hot day.

I was referred to different floors of the building, but no one was ready to listen to me and resolve the issue. I was not even offered a seat during the time I was there.

There was one official on the sixth floor of the building who at least gave me enough time to explain the matter. He checked my phone and acknowledged that there was an issue with the bank’s app. It was unfortunate that he, too, never took my problem seriously and told me that he would not be able to do much as there was no issue at the bank’s end. I wonder if the bank’s app is not the bank’s end, then who exactly is responsible for it.

I tried to meet the relevant officials, but was not allowed to do so as if I was not the bank’s client but some unwanted intruder who would only bother the officials. I left the head office without getting the issue resolved. We often complain about the public sector and bureaucrats for their arrogance, but even the corporate sector is no different. It is also plagued by the colonial mindset. That is why Pakistan lags behind the developed world and is even behind some of the developing countries. Will the State Bank of Pakistan, the regulatory body, like to have a word with the banks in this regard?

FARAZ ALI SHAH

- Advertisement -

LAHORE