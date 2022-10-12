NATIONAL

Killer of 19 people in Karachi arrested from Lahore

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Four dangerous suspects, including a hired killer involved in the murder of 19 people in Karachi, have been arrested in Lahore on Wednesday.

Police officials claimed that all of the suspects, including the hired assassin Wasi Iqbal and Nigerian drug traffickers named Abuzar, and two other suspects Nazobi and Farhan who are from various parts of Karachi, were apprehended from a posh hotel in Gulberg area of Lahore.

Wasi Iqbal was detained before locating the target, according to the police, who also said that interrogation has been started.

Police also seized drugs and high-quality cocaine from their possession.

Staff Report

