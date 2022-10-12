NATIONAL

Chinese envoy shows interest in housing, manufacturing sector

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Wednesday evinced keen interest in exploring investment opportunities in the country’s housing and manufacturing sectors.

Federal Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani welcomed the commitment and interest of the envoy who was called on him here at his office, said a news release.

The secretary also extended his full support in this regard.

The emerging housing market in Pakistan came under discussion during the meeting.

Both the officials also discussed various bilateral matters including Pakistan-China long-standing relationship which was marked by cordiality and friendship.

Iftikhar Ali Shallwani highlighted that the relationship between the two countries had been transformed into ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ with joint efforts of successive generations and leadership.

The Secretary requested Nong Rong to attend the upcoming first International Housing Expo-2022. The envoy extended his support in that regard.

