Kalat blast claims two lives Home Advisor for stern against perpetrators of Kalat IED blast

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Langau on Monday reiterating government’s resolve said that stern action would be taken against the perpetrators of the Kalat IED blast.

At least two persons died in the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast planted by unknown miscreants in the Johan area of Kalat district.

“Anti-peace elements will not be allowed to create law and order in the province,” he said and added that Balochistan will be made a cradle of peace.

Advisor on Home and Tribal Affairs sought a report of the incident from the Commissioner Kalat division. He also prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families.

