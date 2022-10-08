Minister, two tourists kidnapped from GB: report

SKARDU: Armed men, purportedly from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), demanding the release of their accomplices from prison have kidnapped a regional minister and his two guests from the Babusar Road in Gilgit-Baltistan, local press reported citing police sources said.

Minister for Finance Ubaidullah Baig along with at least two people was on his way from Islamabad to Gilgit when he was abducted.

Baig was elected from Hunza on a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ticket.

Faiz Ullah, a former spokesperson of the GB government, said he’s spoken to Baig and talks were underway for his release.

He said he was present at the jirga where negotiations are being held with kidnappers.