Opinion

Infrastructure at KU

By Editor's Mail
10
0

The condition of buildings and other infrastructure in Karachi University (KU has deteriorated to such an extent that it now poses a danger to the lives of both the students and the members of staff. The recent rains have only made matters worse.

My son studies at the university and through him I came to know that a portion of the roof of the Sociology Department collapsed. Luckily, there were no injuries as the incident happened after office hours.

- Advertisement -

I have myself studied at the KU during the 1990s at a nominal and affordable fee, but the university today charges a hefty amount, but fails to take care of its own infrastructure. It is really nothing but criminal negligence on the part of the university administration to force the students to attend classes in lecture halls that have leaking roofs and that have now started to cave in.

Instead of addressing the issue and going for the repairs, the administration is asking the teachers to have online classes whenever necessary. This is something that we parents have not signed up for. We want our children to experience campus life and be ready for the practical world.

If the conditions at the campus are always unsafe, the university should consider a refund of sorts to those who may not wish to continue. The vice-chancellor and his team should look into the matter seriously and take the necessary steps.

SHEROZE KHAN

KARACHI

Previous articleNEPRA’s strange policy
Next articleUnique Idea
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Digital Literacy

I actually felt relieved knowing about the ‘Family Pairing’ option on TikTok, which allows the parents to control and monitor through the smartphones their...
Read more
Letters

Unique Idea

The rain poured several million acre feet (MAF) of water which was way more than the capacity of the Manchhar Lake. In addition, it...
Read more
Letters

NEPRA’s strange policy

The disclosure made in the annual report of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is mindboggling. Distribution companies (Discos) have been purchasing electricity...
Read more
Letters

Social Irresponsibility

People in flood-affected areas need immediate healthcare facilities as hospitals have been washed away and viral diseases are spreading quickly in those areas. Medical...
Read more
Letters

Bad Lights

The Karachi University campus goes blind dark after the sunset because all the street lights have developed one fault or the other, and are...
Read more
Editorials

Terrorism dialogue

In June a meeting on national security attended by the civil and military leadership, decided that the talks with the proscribed TTP would be...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Digital Literacy

I actually felt relieved knowing about the ‘Family Pairing’ option on TikTok, which allows the parents to control and monitor through the smartphones their...

US envoy’s visit to AJK frustrates India

Unique Idea

Infrastructure at KU

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.