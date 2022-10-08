Infrastructure at KU

The condition of buildings and other infrastructure in Karachi University (KU has deteriorated to such an extent that it now poses a danger to the lives of both the students and the members of staff. The recent rains have only made matters worse.

My son studies at the university and through him I came to know that a portion of the roof of the Sociology Department collapsed. Luckily, there were no injuries as the incident happened after office hours.

I have myself studied at the KU during the 1990s at a nominal and affordable fee, but the university today charges a hefty amount, but fails to take care of its own infrastructure. It is really nothing but criminal negligence on the part of the university administration to force the students to attend classes in lecture halls that have leaking roofs and that have now started to cave in.

Instead of addressing the issue and going for the repairs, the administration is asking the teachers to have online classes whenever necessary. This is something that we parents have not signed up for. We want our children to experience campus life and be ready for the practical world.

If the conditions at the campus are always unsafe, the university should consider a refund of sorts to those who may not wish to continue. The vice-chancellor and his team should look into the matter seriously and take the necessary steps.

SHEROZE KHAN

KARACHI