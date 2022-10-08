NATIONAL

Govt seeks 90-day delay in by-elections citing PTI’s plan to ‘besiege’ capital

By Staff Report
An elderly Pakistani Kashmiri woman holds a ballot paper before casting her vote at a polling station in the general elections in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir on July 21, 2016. More than 2.67 million Pakistani Kashmiris voters are voting to elect their representatives in 41 seats of Kashmir Legislative Assembly. / AFP / SAJJAD QAYYUM (Photo credit should read SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The federal government Friday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay the upcoming October 16 by-election, saying that a “political party” was planning to “besiege” the capital later this month.

The by-elections were originally scheduled to be held during September, but the ECP put them off, citing the unavailability of security personnel in the wake of catastrophic floods — that have left over 1,700 dead.

“On the basis of credible reports from Intelligence Agencies, it has transpired that a political party is planning to besiege the federal capital between October 12-17 […] which coincides with the [election] date,” a letter from the Interior Ministry to the ECP said in an apparent reference to the PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has announced holding his “Azadi March” in the capital and has started mobilising his party. The ex-prime minister has held several meetings and organised rallies at different points in the country in the lead-up to the march.

In light of the intelligence reports, the Interior Ministry said it was crucial to have all the available resources in the capital in order to maintain peace.

Citing other reasons, the ministry said that calling in the forces to ensure security during the by-elections — which will take place simultaneously in different cities across Pakistan — would put a “strain” on them.

The letter mentioned that the Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, Rangers, and other LEAs were busy in flood-relief works in coordination with the national and provincial disaster management authorities.

It also told the commission that, in case, the elections were conducted under the given circumstances — whereby security forces might be less than required and a political party was holding a rally — it would raise questions on the credibility of the polls.

The elections were scheduled to take place in eight constituencies — NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Karachi.

The ECP announced October 16 as the date for the by-elections after eight National Assembly seats were vacated following the acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations.

The ECP has directed the Sindh government to hold local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions after the province sought postponement for the third time citing a lack of security personnel.

Previous articleNew leaks expose PTI chief’s plans of ‘horse trading, playing up’ cipher in public
Next articleEpaper_22-10-08 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

New leaks expose PTI chief’s plans of ‘horse trading, playing up’ cipher in public

Audio reveals Imran purportedly presses party leaders to 'spoon-feed' people as their minds are  'fertile grounds' A leaked recording — sounding like Imran’s...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan accuses PML-N of releasing ‘doctored audios’ to malign him

MIANWALI: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday accused the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its leader Maryam Nawaz...
Read more
NATIONAL

Electricity consumers to get relief in bills from next month: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Friday said that the consumers of the electricity would be given relief in fuel adjustment price in next...
Read more
NATIONAL

German FM announces €10m aid for flood victims in Pakistan

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced €10m financial aid for the flood victims in Pakistan. FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his German counterpart...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM urges int’l community to play role for rehabilitation, resilience improvement of flood-hit-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD:  Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the international community to help Pakistan in rehabilitation and reconstruction for millions of flood-affected people, and play a...
Read more
NATIONAL

All set to commemorate 17th anniversary of October 8, 2005 deadly quake across AJK

MIRPUR (AJK): All is set to commemorate the 16th anniversary of history’s worst killer earthquake of October 8, 2005 in Mirpur and other cities...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

New leaks expose PTI chief’s plans of ‘horse trading, playing up’...

Audio reveals Imran purportedly presses party leaders to 'spoon-feed' people as their minds are  'fertile grounds' A leaked recording — sounding like Imran’s...

Imran Khan accuses PML-N of releasing ‘doctored audios’ to malign him

Electricity consumers to get relief in bills from next month: Dastgir

German FM announces €10m aid for flood victims in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.