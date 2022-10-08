NATIONAL

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

By Agencies

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Mussadiq Abbasi on Saturday said that it has been proven that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had “committed a crime”.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Lahore, hours after Rawalpindi court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the federal security czar in a corruption case.

Providing the details of the case, the CM’s aide accused Sanaullah of receiving two plots in private housing society — Bismillah Housing Society located at Lahore’s Kallar Kahar area — as a bribe in return for construction permission from the provincial authorities.

He said the project was inaugurated in 2017 while it got approval for construction in 2018.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Sanaullah in 2019 on charges of receiving bribes but he neither cooperate with the investigators nor appear before the court, Abbasi said.

Subsequently, Abbasi said the interior minister in 2022 sent the affidavit of ownership of the plots to the authorities concerned.

He also claimed that documentary evidence was also available with the officials that Sanaullah got the plot registered in his name against Rs900,000.

Denouncing the arrest warrant, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the warrant was issued because PTI chief Imran Khan was “frightened” by Sanaullah.

“There is a conspiracy to spread corruption and chaos in order to divert attention from the corruption of the ‘lying foreign agent’ who played with national security and fooled the people,” she said referring to the PTI chief.

 

Marriyum alleged that preparations were being made to attack the federation on the ex-premier’s orders.

Agencies

