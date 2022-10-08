NATIONAL

British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Saturday said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time, reiterating that both the British government and people will extend full support to the government of Pakistan for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner expressed the views during a meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The British HC exchanged views on matters of common interest with the finance minister and apprised him of the humanitarian support provided by the UK Government to Pakistan for flood relief.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the minister briefed the British High Commissioner about devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan.

The minister underscored that Pakistan had long historic ties with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries needed to be further expended for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

He also briefed the envoy about economic agenda and priorities of the government and said that present government aims to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the British High Commissioner extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities. He expressed sympathy on the destruction caused by the floods and said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the British High Commissioner for extending flood relief support to Pakistan.

 

 

Previous articleCM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

CM’s aide accuses Rana Sanaullah of accepting two plots as bribes from housing societies

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption Brigadier (retd) Mussadiq Abbasi on Saturday said that it has been proven that Interior Minister Rana...
Read more
NATIONAL

National Resilience Day observed to remember Oct 8 earthquake

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project sponsored by green climate fund and implemented by UNDP,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Helicopter carrying Imran Khan makes emergency landing near Adyala village

RAWALPINDI: A helicopter carrying Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan made an emergency landing near Adyala Jail after developing a technical...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI founding member remanded in FIA custody in prohibited funding case

LAHORE: A Judicial Magistrate here on Saturday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding member Hamid Zaman in the Federal Investigation Agency’s custody for two days...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB summons ex-PDA DG in alleged BRT corruption case

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an investigation into alleged corruption in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar on Saturday. According to details, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran Khan lauds KP govt for transparency in disbursement of compensation amount to flood-affectees

D.I. KHAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday said that KP government had set an example of transparency in disbursement of compensation...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI founding member remanded in FIA custody in prohibited funding case

LAHORE: A Judicial Magistrate here on Saturday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founding member Hamid Zaman in the Federal Investigation Agency’s custody for two days...

Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast, army leadership changed

NAB summons ex-PDA DG in alleged BRT corruption case

Imran Khan lauds KP govt for transparency in disbursement of compensation amount to flood-affectees

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.