British HC reiterates UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner Saturday said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time, reiterating that both the British government and people will extend full support to the government of Pakistan for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner expressed the views during a meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The British HC exchanged views on matters of common interest with the finance minister and apprised him of the humanitarian support provided by the UK Government to Pakistan for flood relief.

H.E Dr. Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. 🇬🇧 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/8yYuy1YTvE — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 8, 2022

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance, the minister briefed the British High Commissioner about devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan.

The minister underscored that Pakistan had long historic ties with the United Kingdom and relations between the two countries needed to be further expended for the mutual benefits of the two sides.

He also briefed the envoy about economic agenda and priorities of the government and said that present government aims to bring about economic and fiscal stability leading to economic recovery and growth.

Speaking on the occasion, the British High Commissioner extended his felicitations to the Minister on assuming his new responsibilities. He expressed sympathy on the destruction caused by the floods and said that the UK stands with Pakistan in this difficult time.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar thanked the British High Commissioner for extending flood relief support to Pakistan.