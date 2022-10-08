NATIONAL

Alvi urges adaptation of best nation building practices

By Staff Report
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 16: Pakistani President Arif Alvi gives an exclusive interview to Anadolu Agency in Istanbul, Turkey on August 16, 2021. Pakistani President Arif Alvi tells Anadolu Agency that Turkey and Pakistan should toe principles than vested interest in global politics. (Photo by Mehmet Eser/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the observance of “National Resilience Day” reminded him of the need to adopt best practices to implement desired policy actions and strategies to build a resilient nation.

“In view of our vulnerabilities, I would urge all related federal and provincial stakeholders to create synergies in action to ensure disaster risk reduction, and preparedness, besides mounting swift and prompt response mechanisms,” the president said in a message on the occasion of “National Resilience Day” being observed on Saturday.

He said the policy actions in Pakistan should address key sectors including resilient and safe development of infrastructure, and enhance “disaster preparedness” along with other areas, such as poverty alleviation, safer land use planning, building codes implementation, water resources management, sound agriculture practices, enhance forestation across Pakistan including coastal areas.

Most importantly, he said, the government must take care of vulnerable segments of their society — including women, children, elderly people and people with disabilities — in all its interventions.

The president also urged the international community to provide all possible support to Pakistan to tackle the negative impacts of climate change.

He said the observance of the day reminded him of the devastating earthquake of 2005 that wreaked havoc in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

“We commemorate this occasion with a mission and commitment to advance national preparedness by improving and increasing the nation’s resilience to disasters,” he said.

The president said the climate change phenomenon had, yet again, hit the country very hard. This year’s monsoon season with over 190 percent more rainfall compared to the past 30 years’ average across Pakistan and around 500 percent increased rainfall in Sindh and Balochistan had caused massive inundation in Sindh and parts of Balochistan.

This climate calamity caused 1,695 deaths and left 13,000 persons hurt, more than 2 million houses have been damaged, besides causing severe damage to over four million acres of cropped area and critical infrastructure.

Over 33 million people were affected and millions of people were still in need of humanitarian relief, he added.

The president said Pakistan had a negligible contribution to climate change while it had become a foremost victim of the phenomenon.

Despite being hit by multiple disasters of mega magnitude repeatedly since 2005, the people of Pakistan have exhibited courage, selflessness, the spirit of sacrifice and resilience to withstand the testing times, he added.

The observance of this day as “National Resilience Day” is also an occasion for stock-taking and to reiterate our commitment to make greater efforts for preparing ourselves to face all such adversities.

“I have a firm belief that the people of Pakistan, like in the past, would continue to help their brothers and sisters in flood-affected areas through generous contributions,” the president said.

He also conveyed his appreciation of the invaluable support and assistance provided by the international community, civil society and private philanthropy to augment the national response efforts during the ongoing floods disaster.

The 8th day of every October is an occasion to express our solidarity and sympathy with all those families who suffered from natural calamities of unprecedented magnitude.

Staff Report

England Women feed off Wembley energy to beat US

LONDON: England Women rode a wave of euphoria to beat world champions the United States 2-1 on Friday in their first match at Wembley...

He’s not even running — but US midterms could make or break Trump

49-kanal state land retrieved on ombudsman order

Indonesian football faces pivotal moment after stadium disaster

