49-kanal state land retrieved on ombudsman order

LAHORE: As a result of the prompt action taken by the concerned administration on the orders of the Office of Punjab ombudsman, more than 49-kanal of government-owned land worth Rs28.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in different districts.

In a statement issued on Saturday, a spokesman for the office said the Pakpattan administration has recovered 40.5-kanal of government land, having a market value of Rs6.1 million from illegal dwellers. The action has been taken on orders of Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan on a public complaint, he added.

Meanwhile, the ombudsman’s office interceded in the public interest to remove encroachments on Railway Station Chowk, Kutchery Road Mianwali. The market value of retrieved government land is Rs10.5 million, the spokesman reported.

Meanwhile, the Pakpattan administration has also recovered six-kanal of government land valuing Rs5 million. 1.25 kanal land of Rs1.4 million in the Sarai Alamgir area of Gujrat and two-kanal state land in Khanewal with a market value of Rs0.5 million has also been recovered after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office on public complaints, the spokesman said.