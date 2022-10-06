NATIONAL

PIMS allocates three more wards for dengue patients

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has decided to allocate three more wards for the dengue patients as the number of cases was continuously increasing.

“Some 120 beds were arranged to handle the burden of dengue patients on PIMS,” Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Dr Khalid Masood said.

He said that several measures have been taken to contain the disease. He confirmed that a total of 73 dengue patients had been admitted to PIMS and 13 of them were still receiving treatment.

He said around 10 patients were discharged on improving their condition. “On a daily basis, new dengue patients are being admitted to PIMS from Rawalpindi that resulted in increasing the burden on the PIMS administration. However, we are providing all possible medical care to all patients.”

He asked the people to take extra care during the high-risk dengue season, particularly at the time of sunrise and sunset as the dengue mosquitoes were more active during this time. They should wear full sleeve clothes and they should be careful while walking in the morning and evening, he added.

Keeping in view constantly increasing dengue cases, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel directed the health officials to look into the increasing number of dengue patients and prepare a comprehensive plan to contain the disease.

He also directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) Islamabad team to take action against those laboratories which were charging high rates for dengue tests in the capital, and those pharmacies which were involved in the storage of Paracetamol. He also asked the civic bodies to undertake frequent fogging in vulnerable areas.

He appealed to the citizens to adhere to the directions to check stagnant water and directed the health staff to ensure observance of the standard operating procedures to avoid further spread of the disease. He said information, education and communication activities had been planned in which health workers would visit vulnerable areas to create awareness about checking stagnant water, which becomes breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

