MWL Secy General in Pakistan to attend Int’l Seerat-un-Nabi moot

By Staff Report
APP36-191021 ISLAMABAD: October 19 - Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing at National Rehmatul lil Alameen Conference on the eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. APP

ISLAMABAD: The Secretary General of Muslim World League (MWL) Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa has arrived in Pakistan to participate in the International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference scheduled for 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal falling on Sunday.

The MWL Secretary General arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday night on the special invitation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

On his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Senator Talha Mehmood, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and others.

Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa also had the privilege of delivering the Hajj sermon at the Nimra Mosque on the occasion of the Hajj-2022.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between the religious affairs minister and Dr Al-Issa on Thursday wherein ongoing projects, assistance to flood victims and bilateral cooperation came under discussion at length.

The Saudi ambassador, MWL Regional Director Saad Masoud Al-Harishi, Religious Affairs Secretary Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani, Additional Secretary Syed Attaur Rehman, Director General Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid were also present in the meeting.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council told APP that MWL Secretary General Dr Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa’s visit to Pakistan was true manifestation of strong Pak-Saudi relations and an affectionate expression of the Ulema and scholars of the Islamic world towards Pakistan.

“The arrival of Pakistan’s great friend is a great joy and pleasant moment for the nation,” he remarked.

Staff Report

