Bajwa signals army staying out of politics

By Staff Report
Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2019. - Pakistan National Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution, when a separate nation for the Muslims of The British Indian Empire was demanded on March 23, 1940. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

— Army chief reiterates he’ll retire in November, ending speculation

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: The army is not the answer to Pakistan’s political problems, its chief said, insisting the forces have “distanced themselves” from the political arena for good — an unusual occurrence.

Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa communicated his intention during a luncheon held in honour at Pakistan’s embassy in Washington. The United States is hosting the top general for a week-long visit, which has led to speculations on the revival of the historic security partnership between Islamabad and Washington.

With the government having little sway over generals, it was also not immediately clear how the army chief planned to ensure the military would abide by his decision.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Gen. Bajwa said he will leave after the completion of his second three-year term which ends in November, effectively putting to rest rumours that he may seek a third extension in his tenure. He was given an extension in August 2019 when Imran Khan was the prime minister.

He reminded the nation that reviving Pakistan’s ailing economy should be the first priority of all segments of society, adding that without a strong economy the nation would not be able to achieve its objectives.

“There could be no diplomacy either without a strong economy,” told the army chief to an audience which included a number of Pakistan diplomats.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), at the Pentagon, Gen. Bajwa met Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defence; Jacob Sullivan, National Security Adviser; and Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of State.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situations and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, the military’s media wing said.

The army chief thanked Washington for its support and reiterated that assistance from “our global partners shall be vital for rescue/rehabilitation of the flood victims in Pakistan”. The US has provided $56.5 million in aid to Pakistan for flood relief and humanitarian assistance this year.

The ISPR said Gen. Bajwa expressed his condolences over the devastation caused by the hurricane in Florida, saying Pakistan understands the loss and pain of victims of a devastating storm.

Seperately, during his meeting with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed sorrow over the devastation and loss of life throughout the country caused by the catastrophic floods.

“He reaffirmed the US commitment to the people of Pakistan, noting the nearly $56.5 million in flood relief and humanitarian assistance provided this year as well as the additional $10 million of food security assistance announced today,” read the US State Department press release.

Staff Report

