Documentary on life of young Pakistani scholars wins second prize in China

BEIJING: A documentary made on the life of two young Pakistani scholars based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of China has won the second prize among around 65,000 documentaries.

The documentary produced by Hangzhou Culture, Radio and Television (HCRT), focused on two young and talented Pakistani researchers from Hangzhou Science and Technology Innovation Center, Zhejiang University.

Dr Yousaf and Dr Ali, who are based in Hangzhou are committed to innovative research on green energy technologies and their application in the industry. They wish to solve the energy crises in Pakistan through their research experience in solar cells and batteries.

Dr Yousaf and Dr Ali recently moved from Peking University (QS Ranking 18) to Zhejiang University (QS Ranking 45). Previously, both of them have shared working and study history in the best universities in Pakistan such as the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, the University of the Punjab, and the University of Management and Technology Lahore, Pakistan.

Both of them have an excellent background not only distinguished in studies, but also in sports. For the last several years, they are also hosting Pakistani youth in Beijing through the collaboration with Pakistan Embassy, Beijing.

They are the real role model for the young Pakistani generation, who progressed from small villages and became the shining stars of Pakistan in the international community.

Talking to APP, Dr Ali informed that they were presenting a positive image of Pakistan in the Chinese community through their competitive efforts in research with accomplishments of many research projects and publishing high-quality research papers in top journals.

“At the same time, we are also presenting the colorful and attractive culture of our country and bringing both the Chinese and Pakistani nations closer,” he added.

The documentary presents the work and life of the two young doctors. Their practical experience of high-class development and common prosperity demonstration in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province from multiple angles is captured.

The two scholars visited the Kabbadi Stadium where Hangzhou will host the 19th Asian Games.

Dr Ali said, “We feel excited to see the Kabaddi stadium in Hangzhou as Kabaddi is the traditional sport in Pakistan.”