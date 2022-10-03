HEADLINES

PM thanks China for aid for flood victims in Pakistan

By Saleem Jadoon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said Pakistan was obliged to China for its help for flood-victims in Pakistan and the total volume of Chinese aid had increased from 400 million RMB to 644 million RMB.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Our Chinese friends continue helping the flood victims in Pakistan. Total volume of aid has increased from 400 million RMB to 644 million RMB. We are deeply obliged to Chinese govt, CPC, Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces & People’s Liberation Army for the assistance.”

Mian Mansha meets PM, donates Rs23m for flood affectees

Renowned businessman Mian Muhammad Mansha along with his son Hassan Mansha called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday.

During the meeting, Mian Muhammad Mansha donated an amount of Rs 23 million for Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.

 

Saleem Jadoon

