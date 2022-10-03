Imran says thankful to Maryam for ‘reviving’ cipher issue

TAXILA: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sunday that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz wanted the cipher to be lost somewhere so that the public will not know about the conspiracy between her uncle Shehbaz Sharif and the US, but by doing so, she has revived the issue.

“They have started a new drama regarding the disappearance of the cipher while its master copy is in the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Maryam Nawaz can ask her ambassador about it,” Imran said while addressing a mammoth public gathering in Taxila in connection with the anti-government moment.

Regarding the cipher issue, the PTI chief said, “The copies of the cipher were sent to the National Security Committee (NSC), National Assembly, chief justice and the president. They [current rulers] had termed the cipher a lie.”

نہ مجھے جیل جانے کا خوف ہے نہ میری قوم کو۔ سب سن لو پاکستانی قوم نے خوف کا بت توڑ دیا ہے۔ عمران خان

#TaxilaJalsa pic.twitter.com/gSPzTKpXi0 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 2, 2022

Imran regretted the current rulers have gotten another NRO and they are trying to scare “us every other day.” “Bilawal came to Islamabad for inflation march but people only remember him for his ‘kanpen tangrahi hain’ statement. Today, inflation in Pakistan is at a 50-year high,” he added.

Imran Khan said that these people have nothing to do with welfare of the masses after coming into power but are only trying to end their corruption cases.

“They’ve been forgiven for Rs1,100 billion theft while from 2008 to 2018, Pakistan’s debt increased by four times.”

In his initial remarks, Imran Khan thanked the people of Taxila for attending the PTI public gathering in large numbers. He added, “Taxila has never witnessed such a big participation of women in any public gathering.”

He praised PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan for firmly standing with him in every difficult time. He added that Ghulam Sarwar Khan did not change his loyalty when consciences were being sold.

The former prime minister said that those who could prevent the “conspiracy” from succeeding, if they call themselves “neutral at this time, the nation will never forgive them”.

Imran Khan challenged the rulers to arrest him instead of giving threats. “This is the movement of real independence and we are ready to face jails. I am ready to go to jail and my nation as well. We are not afraid of jail.”

He said that the nation is ready to sacrifice their lives for real independence.

The PTI chief said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was even more coward than former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. “Unless there was a deal, Ishaq Dar could not have returned but he has,” he added.

Lashing out at the chief election commissioner, Imran said that he has been tasked with only one job and that is somehow to make the current rulers win the next elections via rigging.

The PTI chief also urged his followers to wait for his final call for a long march, adding that the call is not very far.