Govt provided world’s biggest relief to flood –hit people: Qamar

By Staff Report

TANDO MUHAMMAD KHAN: Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries Syed Naveed Qamar on Sunday said that Imran Khan had always given priority to his wasted interests instead of focusing on grave national issues, saying what he has sowed would have to reap.

He expressed these views while talking to media after offering condolence on the demise of a local journalist Hyder Shoro.

Federal Minister said that the high court has clarified that no solid proof witnessed against Nawaz Sharif and his return to Pakistan was internal matter of PML-N.

He said that present government was distributing world’s big relief to flood –hit people and fulfilling its promises made with the people while wheat flour was being provided at Rs.65 per kilo gram.

He said that Imran Khan after assuming his office as Prime Minister, always told lie and involved in anti-state activities, he presented audio leaks against its letter and spirit.

The Federal Minister said that audio leaks matter was secondary however its investigation was primary, real face of Imran Khan was disclosed to masses.

Replying to a question Syed Naveed Qamar said that dewatering process of rain water from flood hit areas had been started however flood-hit people were suffering from several viral diseases fow which Health department was put on high alert.

He further said that Pakistan has given world’ big relief to flood-hit people and about Rs50 billion had so far been released which Rs25000 were being paid to every affected family.

He said that complaints were being received about illegal deduction made by devise holders however strict action would be taken against the agents.

 

Syed Naveed Qamar said that fair price stalls ad been setup in all districts of Sindh where wheat flour was being sold to people at Rs.65 per kg while process of providing wheat seed to small growers of country had been started to ensure relief to growers.

Repling a question about inflation federal Minsiter said that present government has provided a relief  to people after curtailing petroleum products after which public transporters and goods transporters would reduce their fares.

Earlier Federal Minister attended meeting of district officers  in Deputy Commissioner office and visited different areas

 

 

 

