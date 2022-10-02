Audio, video leaks not in national interest: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Sunday said audio and video leaks of any political leadership was not in country’s interest anyway.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said it had opened new Pandora’s box at a time when one third land of the country was inundated by monsoon rains and flash floods.

Despite of this national emergency, he lamented that the entire political leadership and media were engaged in audio and video tape controversies.

He said Pakistan was passing through a critical phase of economic recession and it could only be overcome by political stability in the country. The present government was making all-out efforts to revive the economic activities in a bid to bring the country on the road to progress, he added

Ashrafi proposed to adopt the reconciliatory approach to get the country out of prevailing political and economic crisis.

Regarding Rabi-ul-Awwal, he said it was being celebrated as month of the ‘Paigham-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen’ across the country.

He said peace, affection and tolerance was message of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and it was the responsibility of every Muslim to spread this noble message in letter and spirit on the globe.

“Islam is spread worldwide through the best moral ethics, that is why; even the enemies of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) used to call him Sadiq and Ameen (Truthful and Honest),” he added.

He also appealed the nation and Muslim Ummah to help the flood victims generously, especially during the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Ashrafi said following the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), we should extend all out support to the affected people as the flood situation had hit approximately 33 million people who are in dire need of humanitarian aid.

He thanked the Muslim countries and rest of the world for standing by Pakistan at this hour of trials and tribulations and helping the flood affected people through all possible means.

To a query regarding the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, he made it clear that no law could be enacted in Pakistan against the divine commands – the Holy Quran and Sunnah – as per the Constitution.

Ashrafi said being a sensitive issue, all the stakeholders should be taken board to remove all the shortcomings in the Transgender Rights Bill amicably.

Welcoming the government’s decision to form a committee on the following issue, he emphasized on the inclusion of Council of Islamic Ideology members and religious scholars from all schools of thought in the committee.

He said that the transgender community was one of the oppressed segments of the society, who should be given their due rights. However, no one should be allowed to exploit the matter for their vested interests as it is a sensitive issue and a matter of our religion, society, culture, youth and generations to come ahead, he added.