PTI-led provincial govts to mark 12 Rabiulawal officially: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan issued special instructions to the PTI-led provincial governments and the part organizations to celebrate the birthday of Holy Muhammad (peace be upon him) at official level as well at party organizational level.

The PTI would hold ” Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Conference” in Islamabad on 12 Rabi Al-Awwal (October 9), which would be attended by Ulemas, Mashaikhs, religious scholars, party leadership and people from different walk of life.

Imran Khan would deliver a special address at the Rahmat Lal Alamin Conference.

Imran Khan instructed the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to organize Rabi Awwal activities at the official level as well as the party level.

PTI Chairman issued directives to the party central leadership, Ulama Mashaikh Wing, Youth Wing, Women’s Wing, ISF, Labor Wing and Lawyers Wing.

Imran Khan directed that writing and oratory competitions on the topics of Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH) should be held at schools, colleges and universities.

He said that Hasan Qiraat, Naat Sharif, Naatiya Mushaira, Hamad Durood Salam and Milad celebrations should be specially organized.

PTI Chairman directed that the government and non-government buildings should be illuminated and food should be distributed among the needy and flood victims.

Provincial governments should announce and distribute “Rahmat Lal Alamin” scholarship on the occasion, he added.

Imran Khan asked that party leadership and workers should ensure their participation in Mohaful-e-Sirat, Milad, Zikr and Naat and Sama events.