Imran’s bail confirmed as he appears in Judge Zeba’s court to tender apology

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in a case of violation of Section 144 registered by the Aabpara Police.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the pre-arrest bail case. At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that the prosecution had to present the evidence regarding allegation against Imran Khan regarding provoking the protesters.

Imran Khan’s counsel Dr Babar Awan told the court that it was 21st first information report (FIR) registered by the Islamabad Police against his client.

After listening to arguments, the court confirmed the interim bail of Imran Khan.

Earlier, Imran Khan, former prime minister and the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), appeared Friday before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologise to her personally in the judge threat case.

Judge Zeba Chaudhry was, however, not present in the court as she was on leave, at which Imran Khan addressed the reader and the steno and asked them to tell the judge that Imran Khan had come to tender apology to her.

Earlier, Imran Khan told the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he was willing to apologise to Judge Zeba Chaudhry for his controversial remarks. “I am ready to apologise to the female judge,” Imran Khan had told the court.

“The court thinks that I have crossed a line. My intention was not to threaten the female judge. If the court says so, I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise,” he had said.

