Imran likely to give ‘final call’ for long march in a week

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will announce a date for the long march towards Islamabad within seven days, the top PTI huddle decided on Friday.

According to party sources, a meeting of the party’s senior leadership was held here with Imran Khan in the chair wherein it was decided that the time has arrived to give a final call for a protest in Islamabad.

According to sources, the long march could be announced in the third week of October and Imran Khan has directed the senior leadership to start preparations for the long march.

“Strong reservations were expressed during the meeting with regard to Ishaq Dar’s return and acquittal of Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference during the meeting and it was stressed that the matter should be taken up with the masses,” they said.

It was also decided, according to sources, that option to return to the assemblies shall not be considered anymore and now the PTI will take to the streets and the masses would now decide the future of politics in the country.

Earlier in the day, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced that he would soon give a call to his supporters to pull the country out of the crisis.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore’s Edwards College in Peshawar, Imran Khan said he will not allow dacoits to loot resources of the country and will fight them even if he has to do it alone by himself.

Imran Khan said properties of the Sharif family were unearthed in Panama Leaks but the ‘biggest dacoits’ are being given NRO, he claimed.

The former prime minister said societies cannot prosper without rule of law in the country. The law and justice system should be the same for rich and poor, he added.

On the economic situation, Imran Khan said the rupee has devalued over 30pc against US dollar since the ouster of his government and said the masses are facing the worst inflation in the history of Pakistan.

He termed the audio leaks of Prime Minister’s Office a biggest security breach. Confidential information has reached to the enemies of Pakistan, he maintained.