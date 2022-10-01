Govt fully believes in press freedom, taking optimum steps for promotion journalism: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said optimum steps for promotion of journalism in the country were being taken as current coalition government fully believed in the freedom of press.

During a meeting with delegation of Murree Press Club, she said that restrictions were imposed on the media by previous government. She said it was “the darkest period for the media” as journalists voice was silenced and their live programs were halted by previous regime.

In the meeting, importance of Murree from tourism perspective, Murree Press Club and other important issues, were discussed in the meeting.

She said : “Murree is a well-known hill station of the country where millions of tourists come for sightseeing.” The minister said local journalists, by employing pen and camera, effectively highlight the tourism importance of the country, especially Murree.

She assured that immediate work would be initiated for the accreditation of Murree Press Club and said the government would take special measures for ensuring facilities for local journalists. The media delegation pointed out that about three thousand businessmen of Murree, were always provided full opportunities and favorable environment by respective Muslim League (N) governments over the years.

They also appreciated that the PML-N, in its respective tenures, took practical steps for promoting tourism in Murree.

The delegation of Murree Press Club thanked Marriyum Aurangzeb for hearing their issues and assurance to resolve their problems.

Marriyum grieved over demise of mother of Daily Express CEO

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Daily Express CEO Ijazul Haq.

In her condolence message, the minister said that she shared the grief of Ijazul Haq and his family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.