NATIONAL

Govt fully believes in press freedom, taking optimum steps for promotion journalism: Marriyum

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said optimum steps for promotion of journalism in the country were being taken as current coalition government fully believed in the freedom of press.

During a meeting with delegation of Murree Press Club, she said that restrictions were imposed on the media by previous government. She said it was “the darkest period for the media” as journalists voice was silenced and their live programs were halted by previous regime.

In the meeting, importance of Murree from tourism perspective, Murree Press Club and other important issues, were discussed in the meeting.

She said : “Murree is a well-known hill station of the country where millions of tourists come for sightseeing.” The minister said local journalists, by employing pen and camera, effectively highlight the tourism importance of the country, especially Murree.

She assured that immediate work would be initiated for the accreditation of Murree Press Club and said the government would take special measures for ensuring facilities for local journalists. The media delegation pointed out that about three thousand businessmen of Murree, were always provided full opportunities and favorable environment by respective Muslim League (N) governments over the years.

They also appreciated that the PML-N, in its respective tenures, took practical steps for promoting tourism in Murree.

The delegation of Murree Press Club thanked Marriyum Aurangzeb for hearing their issues and assurance to resolve their problems.

Marriyum grieved over demise of mother of Daily Express CEO

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Daily Express CEO Ijazul Haq.

In her condolence message, the minister said that she shared the grief of Ijazul Haq and his family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

 

Previous articleImran likely to give ‘final call’ for long march in a week
Next articleEpaper_22-10-01 ISB
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran likely to give ‘final call’ for long march in a week

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will announce a date for the long march towards Islamabad within seven days, the top PTI huddle...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTI-led provincial govts to mark 12 Rabiulawal officially: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan issued special instructions to the PTI-led provincial governments and the part organizations to celebrate the birthday of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran’s bail confirmed as he appears in Judge Zeba’s court to tender apology

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Friday confirmed the interim bail of former prime minister Imran Khan in a case of violation of...
Read more
NATIONAL

False case made against me, family, PM tells court

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday told a special court that the case registered against him was totally false and frivolous. The prime...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with UAE: PM

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dar appreciates refinancing of syndicate facility of $2.24b by China

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday appreciated the support extended by the Chinese leadership in refinancing of syndicate facility of RMB 15 billion...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran likely to give ‘final call’ for long march in a...

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will announce a date for the long march towards Islamabad within seven days, the top PTI huddle...

PTI-led provincial govts to mark 12 Rabiulawal officially: Imran Khan

Imran’s bail confirmed as he appears in Judge Zeba’s court to tender apology

False case made against me, family, PM tells court

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.