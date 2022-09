The road connecting Surjani to Khuda Ki Basti has been rebuilt many times, but it develops potholes and breaks every now and again because of the substandard material used in construction. The road also leads to Hub dam and has to sustain heavy traffic that has left the road in a bad condition. The city administration needs to take up the matter and do what is needed to end the misery of the area people.

Hajra Rauf

Karachi

- Advertisement -