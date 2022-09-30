Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 winner to get $1.6m prize

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the team that earns glory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on November 13 in Melbourne, will take home a cheque of $1.6 million.

The total prize pot of $5.6m will see the runners-up assured of $800,000 and the losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000 each at the end of the 45-match tournament being played across seven venues in Australia from 16 October, the ICC said in a media release on Friday.

Following the same structure as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each, with a victory in each of the 30 games in that phase worth $40,000.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage.

The same structure is in place for the first-round victories – with $40,000 available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000.

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each.

Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

 

Staff Report

