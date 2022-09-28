Pakistan urges Taliban to stop use of Afghan soil by terrorists groups against neighbours

UNITED NATIONS: Expressing “serious” concern over terrorism originating from Afghanistan, Pakistan Tuesday called on the Taliban to prevent the Afghan territory from being utilized for attacks by terrorist groups, such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), against neighbours or any other country.

“In particular,” Ambassador Munir Akram told the UN Security Council, “eliminating the threat posed by ISIL-K that is Da’esh, the TTP, ETIM (East Turkestan Islamic Movement) and IMU (Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan), as well as Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups, is of vital importance for Pakistan.”

Speaking in the 15-member Council’s debate on the situation in Afghanistan, the Pakistani envoy said the recent rise in high profile targeted killings and bombings, including against the Russian embassy is a cause for “special concern.”

“Should we fail to provide the necessary and continued long-term economic solutions to the Afghan people and to the authorities in Kabul, there is a risk of anti-Taliban groups, particularly ISIL-K (Da’esh)gaining further strength in the country,” he warned.

“We expect the Taliban to prevent Afghanistan’s territory from being utilized for terrorism against neighbours or any other country,” Ambassador Akram, adding that Pakistan will support all sincere efforts to neutralize and eliminate these terrorist groups while fully respecting Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

But, Ambassador Akram said, the role of spoilers – an apparent reference to India – who wish to aid and abet terrorism against Pakistan from Afghan soil must also be checked and the terrorist networks they have established must be eliminated in Afghanistan and the region, as Islamabad has a vital stake in peace and stability of the neighbouring country.

Pakistan, he said, would like to see an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself and the world, and which respects and nurtures all its citizens, without regard to gender, ethnicity and religion.

“A peaceful, prosperous and connected Afghanistan is in our collective interest,” the Pakistani envoy said, pointing out that Pakistan has led the humanitarian efforts to help Afghan brothers and sisters in their present situation.

The Pakistani envoy urged the international community to respond positively to the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for $4.2 billion in humanitarian and economic assistance to Afghanistan and release the country’s financial reserves, held by the United States, to revive its banking system.