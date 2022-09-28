New leak reveals cypher kept from Imran

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic cypher received from Pakistan’s embassy in Washington — which is at the centre of the foreign conspiracy claim made by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — was initially hidden from then-prime minister Imran Khan and then-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a leaked conversation has revealed.

The longstanding claim about the origins of the contentious vote of no-confidence held against Khan in April made by his party now in opposition came true in the fourth conversation in a series of leaked audios linked to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), this time between Khan and his then-principal secretary Azam Khan, on Wednesday.

Earlier, at least three conversations — allegedly of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and key members of the government, as well as his niece Maryam Nawaz — were released on the darknet over the weekend.

Faced with a tight no-confidence vote that saw him ousted after defections from his party, Khan in March told a rally of his supporters the United States was conspiring against him after he visited Moscow in February.

He met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow in February, on the day Russian forces entered neighbouring Ukraine.

The White House, however, has denied that the United States sought to remove Khan from power.

In the audio clip, a voice, believed to be of Khan, is heard saying: “Ok, so now let’s just play with it [the cypher]. We don’t need to name [the US]. See, we can say the date [presumably a back date] was already there.”

At this point in the conversation, the second voice, believed to be of Azam, the secretary, is heard, suggesting holding a meeting on the cypher. “Sir, I was thinking we should hold a meeting on this [cypher]. If you remember, the ambassador mentioned at the end of the letter that we should issue a demarche. If you still don’t want to issue a demarche […] I thought at night, […] how can we cover the matter?”

“Let’s call a meeting of [foreign minister] Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary [Sohail Mahmood]. There, we will ask Shah Mahmood Qureshi to read out the contents of the letter. So whatever he [Qureshi] will tell us, I will type it down and convert it into [meeting] minutes […] that the foreign minister and the foreign secretary said this and that.

After this, we will analyse it as we deem fit and after that, it becomes part of the government record.”

Azam then elaborated the analysis would conclude the cypher “is a threat. It is called a threat in diplomatic language”. He then added that “minutes are in my hands […] we will draft the minutes”.

Here, the person on the other end, purportedly Khan, is heard asking who would be called to the meeting. “Shah Mahmood, you, me and Sohail?”

Just these, the other person, apparently Khan, said. “Let’s do it tomorrow,” Khan replied.

In turn, Azam is heard explaining that following this plan, “things will become a part of the record.

Moreover, he suggested that “you [Khan] call the foreign secretary so that it doesn’t remain political and becomes a part of the bureaucratic record”.

To this, Khan pointed out that an ambassador has written the cypher, implying that it should already be a part of the bureaucratic record since it has been written by an envoy.

“But we don’t have a copy of it. How did they release it?” the person on the other end replies.

More details to follow