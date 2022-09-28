Sports

Messi at the double as Argentina streak continues with Jamaica defeat

By AFP
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

HARRISON: Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina edged closer to Italy’s world record unbeaten streak with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up friendly in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Messi took his international goals tally to 90 in 164 appearances after coming on as a second-half substitute at the Red Bull Arena.

Messi’s goals capped an emphatic win for the South Americans, who have now gone 35 games unbeaten in a streak stretching back to 2019 — just two shy of Italy’s world record unbeaten run of 37 set between 2018 and 2012.

Messi, who also scored twice during a friendly win over Honduras in Miami on Friday, delighted the crowd with an electrifying cameo after coming on in the 56th minute for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

He bagged his first of the night in the 86th minute, darting forward before caressing a shot into the bottom corner past Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon D’Or winner then produced an impish second goal, craftily curling a low shot underneath the Jamaican wall into the bottom corner from a free-kick.

Messi’s presence left the crowd in a frenzy. On three different occasions, spectators sprinted onto the pitch in an effort to get close to the Argentinian icon.

One shirtless fan attempted to get Messi to autograph his back before he was bundled to the floor by security staff.

Messi’s late double crowned another assured performance from Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina, who are rapidly emerging as one of the favourites for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

The Argentinians had dominated throughout a one-sided first half, and took the lead on 13 minutes when Martinez jinked past Jamaica’s Damion Lowe and cut back for Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, who tucked away a low finish from close range.

Alvarez almost had a second soon afterwards but curled his shot just wide.

Midfielder Guido Rodriguez also went close, but was unable to direct his volley at the back post on target, instead shooting over the bar.

Giovani Lo Celso also threatened with a long-range effort that flew just wide of the top corner in the 33rd minute.

Previous articleBlinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism
Next article‘Absconding’ Dar becomes finance minister
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Six Pakistan players to feature in 2022 Abu Dhabi T10 League

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to get underway in a couple of months and the player drafts for the tournament took place...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam closes in on another record of Virat Kohli

LAHORE: Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam is all set to rewrite history in the upcoming encounter between the hosts and England on Wednesday at...
Read more
Sports

England ready to host Pakistan, India cricket series

LONDON: The two neighboring countries, Pakistan and India, have not faced in Test cricket since 2007 due to political tensions across borders. According to Daily...
Read more
Sports

Usman Wazeer to face Thai boxer for WBO Youth title on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ace pugilist Usman Wazeer, who boasts an undefeated 8-0 record with five knockouts will take on Thai warrior Somphot Seesa for the...
Read more
Sports

American mountaineer Hilaree Nelson missing on Manaslu mountain in Nepal

WASHINGTON: Renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on Nepal's Manaslu mountain, on the same day that an avalanche killed a Nepali...
Read more
Sports

China gifts World Cup giant pandas to Qatar

DOHA: China announced it will give Qatar two giant pandas to mark the World Cup being held in the Gulf state. China's ambassador to Doha,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Late shah’s son hails Iran’s ‘revolution for and by women’

WASHINGTON: The son of the late shah hailed Iran's mass protests as a landmark revolution by women and urged the world to add to...

‘Absconding’ Dar becomes finance minister

Messi at the double as Argentina streak continues with Jamaica defeat

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.