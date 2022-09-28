JUI-F leads in Balochistan local government elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the results of local government elections held after a brief delay due to torrential rains and flash floods in 57 wards of 11 union councils in four districts of Balochistan.

According to consolidated results of three wards, the candidates of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) secured one seat each while an independent candidate, Muhammad Qasim, won the third seat defeating a candidate of JUI-F.

The voter turnout in these constituencies was calculated at 57 percent.

Jaffar Khan, another candidate of JUI-F, was elected as general councillor in district Mastung by securing 68 votes. He defeated Shah Muhammad, an independent candidate who secured 65 votes. The turnout in this constituency was 52.76 percent.

Muhammad Ibrahim of PKMAP won the general seat of councillor in Loralai by securing 177 votes.

Sahib Khan, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, came second after securing 165 votes. The turnout was 75.69 percent.