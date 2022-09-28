NATIONAL

In GB, leaders put differences aside to develop region

GILGIT: Rival politicians in Gilgit-Baltistan united to uplift the picturesque but underdeveloped region in a “meaningful and productive” meeting of the Gilgit Development Authority (GDA) convened to discuss various projects.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Information Fatehullah Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and leader of the opposition Amjad Hussain of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

A source in the office of the regional chief secretary called the meeting a “great spectacle”. “It was great to witness collaborative efforts by rival political parties who set aside their political differences and joined hands to work for the betterment of the region,” he said of the meeting, also attended by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the chief secretary.

Wani later was invited by Minister of Finance Javed Ali Manwa who asked him to meet leaders from his community. “I was pleasantly surprised to see his political opponent, whom he had defeated by a narrow margin, as a guest of honour [at the event],” Wani said of the meeting.

Wani, who was posted to the region in April, said he “really appreciated” the parties sitting across the aisle in the regional legislative assembly working together in the best interest of Gilgit.

“We will always encourage input from political leaders across the political spectrum to resolve issues of the province,” he said.

JEEP RALLY PLANNED

Meanwhile, the administration of the Shigar district in Baltistan has planned a two-day jeep rally, scheduled to be held on October 14-16 at one of the highest cold deserts in the world. Sarfa Ranga Desert, also called Skardu Cold Desert, is located at a height of 7,500 feet.

The desert is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, a beautiful lake named Jharba Tso, River Indus and Sarfa Ranga village.

Infographic by courtesy of the office of the chief secretary

According to Wani, the regional government was playing a leading role in holding the event with a vision to initiate a sporting event of a national stature in the region as part of an extended tourism season and to diversify tourism activities on a financially and institutionally sustainable basis.

