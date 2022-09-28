Opinion

Imran’s desperation

PTI chief keeps pressing for elections

By Editorial
12
0

Things are not going well for PTI chief Imran Khan as his latest speech at Government College University seemed to show desperation. It was almost as if he knew that the early elections he had been, and still is, demanding, were not going to come. His continuing to attack the military, without calling it by its right name showed that the reported meeting or meetings he is supposed to have had with the COAS, had indeed ended as reported, without any understanding. The message has apparently been conveyed to him that elections cannot be held, not until there has been a modicum of recovery from the floods, which means that the elections are to be held on schedule, after the completion of the tenure of the current National Assembly.

This frustration of the leader has been transferred to the party, as is virtually inevitable when the party leader is accorded the kind of status associated more with cult leaders.The disarray has started to become visible, with the exchange of barbs between party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, and senior lawyer Hamid Khan. Though it was known that there was little love lost between the two, the differences would probably have been papered over had the party had less of a feeling that it was going to go nowhere. Perhaps most importantly, the inability of the party leader to prevent this clash of individuals springing into the open, is an indication that things are not going well in the PTI’s inner circle.

- Advertisement -

And that is the part of the party that is best aware of how things are going. As Mr Khan had been used, both in government and before, to practice politics with the help of crutches, the absence of those crutches will be felt strongly, and will also be felt in the party as a whole. The PTI had been staying energized because there was a hope that the party would hold office soon, and stay there for a long time. That hope underpinned the PTI’s narrative, buts fading has meant disarray in the party’s ranks.

Previous articleLate completion
Next articleIdealism and ground realities
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Can Nawaz Sharif save the establishment?

It is widely believed that a chain is as strong as the weakest link. After a long time, the powerful establishment is on the...
Read more
Comment

Remembering Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Syed Ali Geelani was born in Zurimanj village (Bandipora tehsil), in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir on 29 September 1929. He died on...
Read more
Comment

A calamity that exposed us all

Monsoon rains in Pakistan started in Mid-June this year. The continuous rains for some two months caused floods almost all over the country, and...
Read more
Editorials

Idealism and ground realities

Speaking at Washington’s Woodrow Wilson Centre Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the USA and China to cooperate to save the planet from climate...
Read more
Letters

Late completion

The construction projects in Quetta, especially those related to roads and nullahs, take a long time to complete which disturbs the daily routine of...
Read more
Letters

Anti-Encroachment

A major anti-encroachment drive was conducted around the Empress Market in Downtown Karachi’s Sadder area a few years ago in which numerous unauthorised shops...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Remembering Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Syed Ali Geelani was born in Zurimanj village (Bandipora tehsil), in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir on 29 September 1929. He died on...

A calamity that exposed us all

Idealism and ground realities

Imran’s desperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.