HEC scholarships for undergraduate GB students

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a merit-based undergraduate scholarship programme to enable deserving students from the Gilgit-Baltistan region to afford education in top institutions across Pakistan.

The applications are invited from students who intend to pursue undergraduate studies — four- or five-year honour programmes — from “HEC-recognised public sector universities and degree awarding institutions”.

The scholarships will be offered for the academic year 2022-23 in all disciplines under the “Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for the Students of Gilgit-Baltistan in top Pakistani Universities/Institutions (Batch-II)”, the commission said.

The deadline for receipt of applications is October 24.

Applicants who are already receiving a government scholarship are not eligible for the grant. The upper age limit is 22 on the closing date of submission.

The candidates are also required to meet HEC and university criteria for admission to Bachelor of Science (BS) degree programmes. Those already enrolled in a four-year programme in a government institution are eligible to apply.

The applicants are required to have a domicile or certificate of residence in Gilgit-Baltistan, and have completed a secondary school certificate (SSC) or higher secondary school certificate (HSSC), or equivalent.

However, priority will be given to students who have completed their matriculation, or equivalent education, from the region.

The grant will cover tuition and hostel fees, and miscellaneous charges to the tune of Rs240,000 a year which the commission said will be in addition to a stipend of Rs15,000. Similarly, a books and travel allowance of Rs30,000 an annum will also be awarded.

Any expenditure over the grant will be borne by the student themself, the commission said.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in an aptitude test — which will be conducted by Education Testing Council, HEC — and academic credentials.

Test results will be valid for one year after the announcement of the announcement date.

The commission further said the award of scholarships will be purely merit-based and irrespective of gender, caste, race, and religion.

It has requested the applicants to submit online applications at an HEC portal.