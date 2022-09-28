Chinese entrepreneurs encouraged to invest in SEZs

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (INP): Chinese entrepreneurs are being encouraged to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), speakers said at Webinar.
He said, “Pakistan has one of the most free trade and investment regimes in
the world and is likely the freest one in South Asia. The establishment of
SEZs is a flagship initiative of the Pakistani government to attract FDI.
Pakistan attaches high importance to its trade and investment relations with
China, which is the largest source of foreign direct investment into
Pakistan. We hope to enhance the understanding of our Chinese friends about
Pakistan’s investment environment.
On the Punjab (Pakistan)-YRD Region (China) Webinar on Investment
Opportunities in Targeted SEZs of Punjab – jointly organized by Punjab Board
of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai
– Jalal Hassan, CEO of PBIT said in his opening remarks that there are ten
special economic zones in Punjab and more economic zones and enterprises are
in the pipeline.
The CEO believes that CPEC is the utmost priority of the government and the
people of Pakistan. He added, “we must also consider trimming a policy on
green investments under CPEC as Pakistan will work for the next couple of
years on post rehabilitation of Pakistan, which have been severely affected
by the floods.”
Sohail Qadri, Head of China and South East Desk, PBIT, added that Punjab’s
SEZs are hubs for key industrial sectors such as textile, agriculture, food
processing, FMCGetrial Estate Development and Management Company and
Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company presented
the responsibilities, achievements, key projects, service content,
preferential policies, etc. of the SEZs in Punjab.
Nearly 50 Chinese companies attended the webinar, where they raised
questions about specific land policies, employment policies, and policies
for photovoltaic power and energy projects.
The representatives said that Pakistan has specific policies and successful
cases in this regard and warmly welcomed Chinese entrepreneurs to invest and
do business in Punjab.