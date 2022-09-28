Chinese entrepreneurs encouraged to invest in SEZs

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (INP): Chinese entrepreneurs are being encouraged to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs), speakers said at Webinar.

He said, “Pakistan has one of the most free trade and investment regimes in

the world and is likely the freest one in South Asia. The establishment of

SEZs is a flagship initiative of the Pakistani government to attract FDI.

Pakistan attaches high importance to its trade and investment relations with

China, which is the largest source of foreign direct investment into

Pakistan. We hope to enhance the understanding of our Chinese friends about

Pakistan’s investment environment.

On the Punjab (Pakistan)-YRD Region (China) Webinar on Investment

Opportunities in Targeted SEZs of Punjab – jointly organized by Punjab Board

of Investment and Trade (PBIT) and Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai

– Jalal Hassan, CEO of PBIT said in his opening remarks that there are ten

special economic zones in Punjab and more economic zones and enterprises are

in the pipeline.

The CEO believes that CPEC is the utmost priority of the government and the

people of Pakistan. He added, “we must also consider trimming a policy on

green investments under CPEC as Pakistan will work for the next couple of

years on post rehabilitation of Pakistan, which have been severely affected

by the floods.”

Sohail Qadri, Head of China and South East Desk, PBIT, added that Punjab’s

SEZs are hubs for key industrial sectors such as textile, agriculture, food

processing, FMCGetrial Estate Development and Management Company and

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company presented

the responsibilities, achievements, key projects, service content,

preferential policies, etc. of the SEZs in Punjab.

Nearly 50 Chinese companies attended the webinar, where they raised

questions about specific land policies, employment policies, and policies

for photovoltaic power and energy projects.

The representatives said that Pakistan has specific policies and successful

cases in this regard and warmly welcomed Chinese entrepreneurs to invest and

do business in Punjab.