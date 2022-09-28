World

Activists protest in Manhattan for women in Iran, against the NYT

By AFP
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Justin Lane/EPA/REX/Shutterstock (7832511d) A View of the New York Times Building in New York New York Usa On 08 December 2008 the New York Times Company Announced On 08 December That is Was Borrowing Up to 255 Million Us Dollars Against the Value of the Building Due to a 400 Million Us Dollar Debt Repayment in Due in May 2009 Usa New York Times - Dec 2008

NEW YORK: Dozens of young Iranians and Americans gathered Tuesday in front of The New York Times building in Manhattan to demonstrate for the rights of women in Iran, and to decry “bias” at the paper.

Activist Forouzan Farahani knelt on the sidewalk in front of the building and shaved her head in an act of protest following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of the notorious morality police in mid-September.

Women in Iran have been leading demonstrations since September 16, defying a crackdown that a rights group says has killed more than 75 people and that has drawn international condemnation.

“We are here today to protest […] the murder of Mahsa in Iran and uprisings that are ongoing across Iran in different cities,” said Farahani, 31.

The Iranian told AFP the demonstrators were also protesting “bias and selective narrative” in The New York Times‘ coverage of Iran in recent years.

“We also think that they don’t have a neutral position and so we think that it’s good to come to here and protest,” Farahani said.

The protesters singled out Farnaz Fassihi, a New York-based reporter for the Times who is covering the crisis in Iran.

“We stand by our reporting of the unrest in Iran, which is led by Farnaz Fassihi, an experienced journalist who has covered the Middle East for the past 25 years,” a spokesperson for the paper told AFP.

“As demonstrated today, Farnaz is regularly and unfairly harassed and threatened for her independent, deeply sourced reporting, which holds Iran’s authoritarian leadership to account. We will continue to do so, as our journalists cover the ongoing nationwide anti-government protests.”

In Iran, riot police in body armour have beaten protesters with truncheons in running street battles.

Students have torn down large pictures of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his late predecessor Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, according to recent video footage published by AFP.

“People in Iran on the street, they’re not just protesting against the compulsory hijab,” Farahani said in New York. “They’re also protesting against the Islamic republic, which imposes this compulsory hijab.”

“They are protesting against the government, which kills their beloved ones.”

Previous articleNew leak reveals cypher kept from Imran
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Late shah’s son hails Iran’s ‘revolution for and by women’

WASHINGTON: The son of the late shah hailed Iran's mass protests as a landmark revolution by women and urged the world to add to...
Read more
World

Russia issues new nuclear warning as contested Ukraine referendum ends

An ally of President Vladimir Putin issued a stark new nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West on Tuesday as Russia began releasing results...
Read more
World

Italy’s far-right Meloni begins tricky government talks

ROME: Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her allies began Tuesday what is likely to be a weeks-long process of forming a new government,...
Read more
World

Both ‘our partners’: US says ties with India, Pakistan independent of each other

WASHINGTON: The United States has responded to India's objections to Washington's move to provide Pakistan $450 million for refurbishing the country's F-16 fighters fleet...
Read more
World

‘China has rushed to Pakistan’s help’, Wang rebuffs Blinken’s taunt

BEIJING: Hours after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from China so that it can more quickly...
Read more
World

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

DUBAI: With the cost of living surging, free hot bread distribution for the poor has been introduced in Dubai, a rich Gulf emirate where...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Late shah’s son hails Iran’s ‘revolution for and by women’

WASHINGTON: The son of the late shah hailed Iran's mass protests as a landmark revolution by women and urged the world to add to...

‘Absconding’ Dar becomes finance minister

Messi at the double as Argentina streak continues with Jamaica defeat

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.