Balochistan flood toll rises to 322 as 12 more die: PDMA

QUETTA: The death toll from floods in Balochistan reached 322 with 12 more reported deaths on Saturday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported.

According to the PDMA, over 500,000 head of cattle have dead in the province, and 185,000 homes damaged due to the calamity. Similarly, 65,000 homes were completely destroyed while 120,000 were partially damaged, the PDMA informed.

On the other hand, 103 dams have also been damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding in the province while crops over 900,000 acres of land were also damaged. Besides, 2,198 km of roads and 22 bridges have also damaged amid the calamity.

After September 15, five more persons lost their lives including two men and three children today

156 men, 73 women and 90 children