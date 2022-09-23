NATIONAL

Regime change caused Pakistan $5b losses: Fawad Ch

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: While reacting to Supreme Court (SC) advice of returning to National Assembly (NA), former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said Pakistan has suffered $5 billion due to regime change.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister said that the Supreme Court (SC) has no idea that regime change operation has so far caused $5 billion loss to Pakistan in terms of currency alone.

Responding to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that the CJ’s observation contradicts with the Constitution.

“Rather than the expenditure on general elections, we are paying a much higher price for the decision of the Supreme Court which stopped the polls,” he added.

Mazari challenges sedition clause of PPC in IHC

PTI leader and former federal minister for human rights Shireen Mazari has challenged sedition clause 124-A of Pakistan Penal Code in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Mazari’s counsel Abuzar Salman Niazi has filed petition against clause 124-A of PPC seeking the court to declare it as unlawful.

“The sedition clause being invoked to curb the freedom of expression,” according to the petition. ” Sedition clause 124-A has been in conflict with the fundamental human rights given in the constitution,” petitioner argued.

“Sedition cases used to suppress the freedom of expression and criticism,” according to the plea.

Shireen Mazari has also pleaded to the court to halt registration of sedition cases and issuing a restraining order over sedition cases.

Petitioner has made Chief Secretaries, IGs of four provinces and Islamabad Police as respondents in the case.

 

Staff Report

NATIONAL

