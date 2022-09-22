Children of Killi Kareem Bakhsh, a town in Washuk district of Balochistan, continue to be deprived of their constitutional right to education. In 2018, the provincial government had announced the establishment of a primary school for boys, but nothing has happened on the ground after the announcement. The school was not even issued the relevant government code for the locals to pursue the case with the authorities. All they have right now is an announcement that was made apparently without any intention behind it.

ASMAT BALOCH

WASHUK