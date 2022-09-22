Opinion

Constitutional right

By Editor's Mail
11
0

Children of Killi Kareem Bakhsh, a town in Washuk district of Balochistan, continue to be deprived of their constitutional right to education. In 2018, the provincial government had announced the establishment of a primary school for boys, but nothing has happened on the ground after the announcement. The school was not even issued the relevant government code for the locals to pursue the case with the authorities. All they have right now is an announcement that was made apparently without any intention behind it.

ASMAT BALOCH

- Advertisement -

WASHUK

Previous articlePTI to kick start anti-govt movement from Saturday: Imran
Next articlePM thanks Guterres, Erdogan for strong advocacy of Pakistan’s flood relief action on UN platform
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Changing the colonial mindset

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Father of the Nation, warned against the colonial mindset that persisted in most institutions that we inherited at the...
Read more
Comment

The economy unfolded

Historically, Pakistan's economy has shown periodic 'boom-bust' growth cycles. The for such volatile growth cycles included the wide-ranging economic challenges like shrinking of fiscal...
Read more
Comment

Flood, flaws, and solutions

Pakistan contributes less than one percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions but faces one of the worst kinds of climate consequences in recent...
Read more
Editorials

Enforced disappearances

Making citizens disappear is a heinous crime. The disappearance is a back-breaking occurrence for a family if the victim is the sole bread-earner or...
Read more
Editorials

Leicester riot

The riot in Leicester was brought to an end after 47 were arrested, and 25 police officers and a police dog were injured. Apparently,...
Read more
Letters

Digital Loan Sharks

The matter of ‘loan shark apps’ was raised on social media by a handful of anonymous accounts, and the app-owners have already clarified that...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Leicester riot

The riot in Leicester was brought to an end after 47 were arrested, and 25 police officers and a police dog were injured. Apparently,...

Digital Loan Sharks

Simple questions

Deserving better

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.