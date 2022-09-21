NATIONAL

TCP issues tender for 0.3m tonnes wheat import

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued international tender for the import of 300,000 tonnes wheat.

The federal government has decided to import wheat to meet the shortage of the commodity in the country arises due to devastating floods.

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) will receive bids from international suppliers till September 26.

The bidding process will also be opened on the same date. TCP had procured 250,000 tonnes of wheat through a previous tender at the rate of $407 per ton.

Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) is lifting the stock from TCP. As per TCP sources, the government is importing wheat to overcome the shortage and build up strategic reserves.

Earlier, Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim expressed fear of a flour crisis across the country and inflated prices up to Rs200 per kilogram.

While talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, KWGA Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim revealed that the country is likely to witness a flour crisis in the coming days. He said that the flour prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs200 per kg.

 

 

Staff Report

