French federation to review image rights agreement

A picture taken on August 29, 2019 shows the logo of the French Football Federation (FFF) with the two stars standing for twice World Cup winner, during a press conference of France's coach to announce the squad list for the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification football matches between France and Albania and France and Andorra, in Paris. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

PARIS: The French Football Federation said it will review its agreement on players’ image rights following media reports that striker Kylian Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.

ESPN reported Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled for Tuesday because he does not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, that are under contract with the national team.

“I have decided to not take part in the photo shoot after the French federation’s refusal to change the image rights agreement with the players,” Mbappe said in a statement, according to ESPN.

The French federation said on Twitter on Monday that it held discussions with the team’s executives, the president, the coach and a marketing manager.

“[…] The French Football Federation undertakes to review, as soon as possible, the image rights agreement between it and its selected players,” the statement added.

“The FFF is looking forward to working on the outlines of a new agreement that will allow it to secure its interests while taking into account the legitimate concerns and convictions unanimously expressed by its players.”

France host Austria in the Nations League on Thursday and play at Denmark three days later.

