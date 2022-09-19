Viable step

Government employees used to pay a certain part of their salaries during hard times without any hue and cry. But this time it is different. The current wave of hyperinflation has turned things around and it will be extremely difficult for the employees to allow a deduction from their salaries. Things are not too good for even the middle and upper-middle classes. Appropriate distribution of funds received for the help of the flood-stricken will be the right step in the right direction.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

KARACHI