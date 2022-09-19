Opinion

Viable step

By Editor's Mail
17
0

Government employees used to pay a certain part of their salaries during hard times without any hue and cry. But this time it is different. The current wave of hyperinflation has turned things around and it will be extremely difficult for the employees to allow a deduction from their salaries. Things are not too good for even the middle and upper-middle classes. Appropriate distribution of funds received for the help of the flood-stricken will be the right step in the right direction.

MALIK UL QUDDOOS

- Advertisement -

KARACHI

Previous articleHopes
Next articleTourism in Pakistan
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Confessions

Beliefs are strange creatures. Opinions reached after thorough deliberation, those held by one’s elders and friends, and one’s wishes and daydreams are all lumped...
Read more
Comment

Are words enough?

“We never rise to the level of our goals but fall to the level of our systems” is what James Clear’s best seller Atomic Habits claims. The...
Read more
Comment

Use of Afghan territory against Pakistan

The talks with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) facilitated by the Afghan Taliban had raised hopes of an end to terrorism in the tribal areas...
Read more
Editorials

Hard tasks ahead for PML-N led government

Imran Khan has said elections are the only way to avert revolution looming large at the country. Keeping the establishment’s sensitivities in mind this...
Read more
Editorials

Plus ça change

A spate of violence always causes panic in any population, but for the people of Swat in particular and the Malakand Division in general,...
Read more
Letters

Tourism in Pakistan

Pakistan has beauty so wonderful, varied and unique — snow-capped lofty mountain peaks that attract mountaineers from around the world, exotic wildlife, picturesque lakes,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Plus ça change

A spate of violence always causes panic in any population, but for the people of Swat in particular and the Malakand Division in general,...

Tourism in Pakistan

Viable step

Hopes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.