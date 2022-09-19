India fast bowler Shami out of Australia T20s due to Covid-19

Shami, who was not included in India’s Asia Cup squad recently, last played in the shortest format for the national side in November during their previous T20 World Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

“The All-India senior selection committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Fast bowler Yadav, 34, has been part of seven T20 internationals for India, the last of them in February 2019.

“These two series (against Australia and South Africa) are going to be quite challenging, top teams in the world. It’s going to be a good challenge for us,” India captain Rohit Sharma told reporters.

“We have tried a lot of players and we have seen what each of those players bring to the table. We are very clear about our thought process and how we want to move forward.”

India, who begin their World Cup campaign with an Oct. 23 blockbuster against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne, got a timely boost with batting talisman Virat Kohli returning to form during the Asia Cup.