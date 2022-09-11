Opinion

Human development

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Political instability has hampered the socio-economic processes, which is evident in the prevailing condition of the national economy. Political participation and distribution of equitable financial resources are the key ingredients required for social development.

Since its inception, Pakistan has been facing multifarious and multifaceted challenges that have kept it away from economic growth and sustainability.

- Advertisement -

Refugee influx, frequent intrusion of non-democratic forces into civilian domain and colonial legacy were some of the factors that have exacerbated the intensity of political chaos and instability. These factors not only cramped social mobility, but also led to social disparity.

Making things worse were feudal landlords and oligarchies.

Dr Ishrat Husain, in his book Pakistan: The Economy of an Elitist State, had said that Pakistan was expected to face grave economic insolvency and distress in the future and that might lead to internal and external cash liquidity crunch, sluggish growth along with spiralling debts.

It is crucial for Pakistan to minimise the level of political chaos and anarchy so that socio-economic and administrative issues get a chance to be addressed strategically.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ

RAWALPINDI

Previous articleProperty regulation in Swat
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Property regulation in Swat

As a resident of Swat valley and having experienced two floods, I can say with surety that we have learnt nothing from the calamity...
Read more
Letters

Educational quagmire

The Punjab government’s initiative to provide free education till graduation is a breath of fresh air. The Balochistan government must also take a similar...
Read more
Letters

KE Exploitation

K-Electric’s (KE) move to increase per-unit charges and the failure of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) in not finding anything wrong with...
Read more
Letters

Fate of Pakistan

Pakistan is in a state of economic, political and social turmoil. As a result, its qualified and skilled citizens are looking for permanent residence...
Read more
Letters

Footprints

Reducing the carbon footprint is one of the biggest challenges for governments across the world. The temperature is rising and glaciers are melting at...
Read more
Letters

Unfair Recruitment

The Education and Literacy Department in Sindh recently recruited junior elementary school teachers (JESTs) and primary school teachers (PSTs). The induction process was quite...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Schools rehab, relief funds for flood victims top priority of govt:...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education and Professional Training RanaTanveerHussain Sunday said that rehabilitation of schools and providing relief to students in the wake of recent...

Pakistan haunts teams when they have nothing to lose: Harsha Bhogle

Draws for Rustam-e-Faisalabad competition today

National Basketball Women’s C’ship from Oct 3

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.