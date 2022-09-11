Human development

Political instability has hampered the socio-economic processes, which is evident in the prevailing condition of the national economy. Political participation and distribution of equitable financial resources are the key ingredients required for social development.

Since its inception, Pakistan has been facing multifarious and multifaceted challenges that have kept it away from economic growth and sustainability.

- Advertisement -

Refugee influx, frequent intrusion of non-democratic forces into civilian domain and colonial legacy were some of the factors that have exacerbated the intensity of political chaos and instability. These factors not only cramped social mobility, but also led to social disparity.

Making things worse were feudal landlords and oligarchies.

Dr Ishrat Husain, in his book Pakistan: The Economy of an Elitist State, had said that Pakistan was expected to face grave economic insolvency and distress in the future and that might lead to internal and external cash liquidity crunch, sluggish growth along with spiralling debts.

It is crucial for Pakistan to minimise the level of political chaos and anarchy so that socio-economic and administrative issues get a chance to be addressed strategically.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ

RAWALPINDI