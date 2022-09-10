4 die of dengue as 125 more cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab on Saturday reported 125 new cases of dengue virus across the province during the past 24 hours, raising the total of dengue virus cases to 2,033 reported so far during the current year.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, four people died of dengue virus besides 520 patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 50 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 39 in Lahore, nine in Gujranwala, three each in Multan and Sheikhupura, two each in Kasur, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Gujrat, Vehari and Sahiwal , one each in Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lodhran, Rahimyar Khan and during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) culled dengue larvae at 2,738 places across the province during continuous surveillance. The anti-dengue squad detected larvae at 436,534 indoor and 117,400 outdoor locations during surveillance in the past 24 hours in various cities of the province.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.