NATIONAL

4 die of dengue as 125 more cases reported in Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab on Saturday reported 125 new cases of dengue virus across the province during the past 24 hours, raising the total of dengue virus cases to 2,033 reported so far during the current year.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, four people died of dengue virus besides 520 patients undergoing treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department reported 50 cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, 39 in Lahore, nine in Gujranwala, three each in Multan and Sheikhupura, two each in Kasur, Okara, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Gujrat, Vehari and Sahiwal , one each in Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Lodhran, Rahimyar Khan and during the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) culled dengue larvae at 2,738 places across the province during continuous surveillance. The anti-dengue squad detected larvae at 436,534 indoor and 117,400 outdoor locations during surveillance in the past 24 hours in various cities of the province.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

 

Previous articlePunjab reports 53, KP 44 new coronavirus cases
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Punjab reports 53, KP 44 new coronavirus cases

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: As many as 53 and 44 new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces during the past 24...
Read more
NATIONAL

Dr Qaisar Abbas assumes as UoS VC

SARGODHA: Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas has assumed the charge as Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha on Saturday. Prior to the current assignment, he was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Survey of damages in flood-hit areas in upcoming week: Minister

MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that a committee has been formed by the Punjab Chief Minister to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mid-Autumn Festival Gala by CMG to present high-tech visual feast to global audience tonight

ISLAMABAD: The China Media Group (CMG) will be broadcasting the 2022 annual Mid-Autumn Festival during prime time on Saturday, providing a high-tech visual feast...
Read more
KARACHI

Death toll from Balochistan floods reaches 270

QUETTA: The death toll from flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Balochistan has risen to 270, with three more deaths reported in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt fully cognizant of flood victims’ sufferings: PM Shehbaz

-- 'Be judicious, not just generous,' in assisting Pakistan, UN boss tells world LARKANA: The prime minister on Saturday said the government of the Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Survey of damages in flood-hit areas in upcoming week: Minister

MUZAFFARGARH: Punjab Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan said on Saturday that a committee has been formed by the Punjab Chief Minister to...

Mid-Autumn Festival Gala by CMG to present high-tech visual feast to global audience tonight

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Death toll from Balochistan floods reaches 270

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.