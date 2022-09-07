To be put on display at PM House, PM decides not to retain any foreign gift

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday decided not to retain any foreign gifts and ordered that all precious gifts, he received during foreign visits, would be permanently displayed at PM’s House.

According to a cabinet division notification issued here, “The Prime Minister does not wish to retain any of the gift Items presented to him during his visits to Saudi Arabia and UAE dated 28 – 30 April, 2022.”

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف پاکستان کی تاریخ کی منفرد مثال بن گئے! وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں نئی روایت قائم کر دی وزیراعظم کو ملنے والے غیرملکی تحائف وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں مستقل طور پر رکھے جائیں گے بیرونی ممالک سے ملنے والے تحائف اب عوام دیکھ سکیں گے pic.twitter.com/5YoiiwKvz0 — PM Shehbaz Sharif (Updates) (@ShehbazUpdates) September 7, 2022

The prime minister also decided that as a policy, all precious gifts be taken on charge by Toshakhana and consequently be permanently displayed at Prime Minister House. The gifts would be displayed in secure display cabinets, equipped with alarm system, under responsibility of the Toshakhana.

تحائف عوام کو دکھانےکا اہتمام کیا جائے تاکہ دوست ممالک کی پاکستان سے محبت سے عوام آگاہ ہوں: وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی ہدایت وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی ہدایت پر وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں جگہ مختص کر دی گئی وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں مختص جگہ پر یہ تحائف رکھے جائیں گے جنہیں عوام دیکھ سکیں گے — PM Shehbaz Sharif (Updates) (@ShehbazUpdates) September 7, 2022

The PM House source informed that in the first phase, five such cabinets dedicated to each country including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey and China will be prepared to showcase the gifts received from the respective countries.

The prime minister also instructed to put on display the gifts he had received during his visit to Saudi Arabia and the UAE on April 28-30, 2022. These gifts included: one wrist watch (A. LANGE & SOHNE Datograph Fly back- No.242655), pair of cufflinks (Chopard), One Pen (Chopard), One Ring (Chopard) and One Rosary/Tasbeeh (Chopard).

The gifts also included a wrist watch “Rolex” (model No. 326259TBR-Sr No.(85C423E3).

The two diamond studded wrist watches deposited by the prime minister valued Rs 270 million with one valuing Rs 100 million and the other Rs 170 million.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to make arrangements to display the gifts to acquaint the masses about the fraternal ties with the friendly countries.

The wrist watches received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Gulf countries were far costlier than the ones received by predecessor Imran Khan.

While being Punjab chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif had also been depositing all the foreign gifts with Toshakhana during last 10 years and also set similar example while being the prime minister.