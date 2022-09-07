NATIONAL

Rights body slams Youtube block to ‘censor’ Imran

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) chief Imran Khan, delivers a speech to his supporters during a rally celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence day in Lahore on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF), a New York-based rights and advocacy group, criticised the government of Shehbaz Sharif over its attempt to muzzle the “legitimate and peaceful” voice of former prime minister Imran Khan.

“This is what the government of Pakistan does not want you to see,” the group said in a tweet, sharing a YouTube link to the speech Khan delivered to a packed-to-the-rafters Peshawar rally Tuesday night.

“The IHRF has no view on the political content of the speech of Mr @ImranKhanPTI in Peshawar, except for three clear statements: it is legitimate, it is peaceful, and it should not be censored,” it added.

The tweet came after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in an apparent attempt to throttle Khan’s aim to get his message across, temporarily restricted access to YouTube just as he was about to address the gathering.

The ban was confirmed by internet tracking website NetBlocks, which reported YouTube being “briefly” blocked on multiple internet providers, second such event in less than a month.

The organisation noted the disruption came despite the Islamabad High Court (IHC) lifting a ban imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on the live broadcast of Khan’s speeches.

“NetBlocks recommends against the use of network disruptions and social media restrictions to limit political speech, given their disproportionate impact on fundamental rights including freedom of expression and freedom of assembly,” it said.

Prior to NetBlocks’ confirmation, a number of social media users had reported disruption in the website’s service.

A similar incident occurred on August 21 on the night of Khan’s address to a rally in Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi. NetBlocks had confirmed that disruption as well.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and its leadership blamed Sharif administration for the development, vowing that the ban won’t be able to stop the party or Khan from spreading his message of Haqeeqi Azaadi (real freedom).

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a contentious no-confidence vote in his leadership. Since then, he has vocally opposed the new government of the multi-party Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and pushed for fresh elections.

Staff Report

