Qatar Charity delegates, commissioner huddle to explore ways for flood affectees rehab

SWAT: A delegation of Qatar Charity headed by Nawaf Abdullah Hamadi called on Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Wednesday.

The delegation included Qatar Charity Country Director Amin Abdur Rahman, Ahmed Abdullah and A Rehman Bakumal from Bahrain and Michelle Shakir Dawood from Kuwait, and others. Member Provincial Assembly Mian Sharafat Ali, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Ahmed were also present.

During the meeting, the Qatar Charity delegation discussed with the Commissioner various aspects of possible assistance from Qatar for the flood-affected districts of Malakand Division.

The Commissioner expressed gratitude to the Qatar Charity delegation for expressing solidarity with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially the Malakand Division, in this hour of need. He also thanked the Qatar Charity and government for providing assistance and support for rehabilitation of the flood affected people. On the occasion, Shaukat Yousafzai said that there is a strong relationship between the people of Qatar and Pakistani, saying the people of Qatar have always taken care of Pakistani people in every hour of difficulty.

While discussing various proposals, the Commissioner Malakand Division said the flood situation in Malakand Division has damaged tourism infrastructure which is fundamental for the economic development of this area. He said that in the field of education, schools have also suffered damage, and infrastructure related to agriculture has also suffered a blow. The commissioner said that a large number of houses and private property were also damaged due to which the families are also facing financial difficulties.

He informed that by imposing emergency in the affected districts, rescue and relief work was carried out on war footing due to which the affected families received timely support, adding that road and other infrastructures need restoration for economic development of the Malakand division. The Qatar Charity delegation assured the Commissioner Malakand Division of providing support for relief activities and said that a technical team will visit Malakand for a detailed assessment.

YOUTH ENDS LIFE AFTER KILLING ELDER BROTHER

A youth shot dead his elder brother and later committed suicide by shooting self in Kabal Tehsil of Swat District here on Wednesday. According to police officials, 24-year-old Ikram Ullah, son of Sher Zada fired on his elder brother 30-year-old Rafi Ullah over a domestic dispute. The latter critical injuries and was rushed to hospital but he breathed his last on the way.

Following the incident, Ikram Ullah also ended life by shooting self, the police confirmed. The dead bodies of both the brothers were shifted to Civil Hospital Kabal for post-mortem. The Kabal Police registered an FIR on the report of their father.