Genocide Watch founder says India is at cusp of genocidal massacres

The founder and President of the world-renowned human rights organization Genocide Watch Dr Gregory Stanton has said that India is preparing for “genocidal massacres” of 200 million Muslims.

Dr Stanton was addressing a panel discussion organized by the Indian

American Muslim Council (IAMC) at the annual convention of Islamic Society

of North America (ISNA) in Chicago.

“India has all of the preparatory stages for more genocidal massacres,” Dr

Stanton said at ISNA’s 59th convention in Chicago, citing the discriminatory

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the dehumanization of Muslims through hate

speech, and the “non-prosecution of lynching and other crimes committed by

Hindus against Muslims.”

He said, “Persecution of Muslims is reflected in termination of Kashmir’s

autonomy. Much Muslim property has been expropriated or destroyed, and

Muslims have been displaced into enclaves.”

“A climate of impunity reigns, in which eyewitnesses to mass murders of

their own families have been terrorized into recanting testimony, and the

killers have been acquitted,” he added.

Dr Stanton warned about the influence of the Hindu supremacist paramilitary

group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the parent ideologue of

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the

RSS now pushes its violent supremacist ideology in, “schools, trade unions,

cultural societies, and religious groups all over India.”

He pointed out that the RSS also runs camps of the Bajrang Dal, where young

Hindu boys are taught the ideology of Hindutva and where hatred and fear of

Muslims are openly advocated. These camps receive large financial

contributions from Indians abroad, especially through the India Development

and Relief Fund, he added.