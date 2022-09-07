World

Genocide Watch founder says India is at cusp of genocidal massacres

By Agencies

The founder and President of the world-renowned human rights organization Genocide Watch Dr Gregory Stanton has said that India is preparing for “genocidal massacres” of 200 million Muslims.

Dr Stanton was addressing a panel discussion organized by the Indian
American Muslim Council (IAMC) at the annual convention of Islamic Society
of North America (ISNA) in Chicago.

“India has all of the preparatory stages for more genocidal massacres,” Dr
Stanton said at ISNA’s 59th convention in Chicago, citing the discriminatory
Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the dehumanization of Muslims through hate
speech, and the “non-prosecution of lynching and other crimes committed by
Hindus against Muslims.”

He said, “Persecution of Muslims is reflected in termination of Kashmir’s
autonomy. Much Muslim property has been expropriated or destroyed, and
Muslims have been displaced into enclaves.”

“A climate of impunity reigns, in which eyewitnesses to mass murders of
their own families have been terrorized into recanting testimony, and the
killers have been acquitted,” he added.

Dr Stanton warned about the influence of the Hindu supremacist paramilitary
group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is the parent ideologue of
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the
RSS now pushes its violent supremacist ideology in, “schools, trade unions,
cultural societies, and religious groups all over India.”

He pointed out that the RSS also runs camps of the Bajrang Dal, where young
Hindu boys are taught the ideology of Hindutva and where hatred and fear of
Muslims are openly advocated. These camps receive large financial
contributions from Indians abroad, especially through the India Development
and Relief Fund, he added.

