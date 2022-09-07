NATIONAL

Floods destroyed Sindh, joint efforts needed for relief activities: Syed Muhammad Shah

By Staff Report
SEWAN SHARIF, PAKISTAN - SEPTEMBER 04: A view of damaged houses hit by floodwater following flash flood in Sewan Sharif, southern Sindh province, Pakistan on September 04, 2022 The death from the devastating floods across Pakistan has killed more than 1,200. According to the daily report by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than 3,500 people have been injured so far since June 14. Some 33 million people affected due to monsoon rains and floods across Pakistan, it is estimated that around five million people, including children, would get sick due to outbreak of water-borne and vector-borne diseases in the next four to 12 weeks. (Photo by Shakeel Ahmed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The provincial president Pakistan Muslim League (N), Sayed Shah Muhammad Shah on Wednesday said the unprecedented rains had damaged infrastructure in different parts of the country while Sindh was the worst affected province.

Addressing a press conference here at Hyderabad Press club, Shah Muhammad Shah said his party had suspended political activities due to the floods and started providing rescue and relief assistance in flood hit areas.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had visited all the four provinces and the Gilgit-Baltistan and also announced a grant of Rs 15 billion for flood affected people of Sindh.

He appealed to Pakistan People’s Party, MQM and other allied parties to suspend all political activities and join hands with his party in assisting rain hit people who has been displaced after their houses and residences were submerged.

Shah Muhammad Shah said that the national and provincial assembly members of Muslim League (N) were collecting funds for the relief of the flood victims and soon they will visit affected districts to distribute relief goods among the affectees.

He said that in this difficult time, we have to help the flood victims and to ensure their rehabilitation.

He praised Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah decision to save majority population.

PML-N leaders Soorath Thebo and others were also present on the occasion.

Staff Report

